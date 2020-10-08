GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences:



Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 12-16, 2020)

A company presentation by Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will be available for registered attendees to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit (October 28-29, 2020)

Mark Shearman, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Defining the Therapeutic Journey for Dry AMD Patients” at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Please visit www.dry-amd-therapeutics.com for full information including registration.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its pre-clinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

