MIAMI, FL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce that the Company has launched an aggressive expansion of its COVID-19 testing service registered through the FDA under its Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) guidelines, featuring an Antigen testing system that produces rapid detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with market-leading accuracy in 15 minutes.



“We are seeing very strong demand for our rapid results antigen tests, both at our PharmCo locations and where we are called to administer and analyze on-site for customers,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board at Progressive Care. “We have received our first order of more than 700 tests and have access to large supplies to meet the needs for future orders.”

The BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is an antigen-based testing system designed to detect proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19 when applied to respiratory specimens such as those produced through nasal swabbing. Data shows exceptional accuracy of results, with fewer than 2% of every 1,000 tests producing a false negative result and fewer than 1% of every 1,000 tests producing a false positive result.

The Company has already rolled out these expanded rapid results testing services in the Miami metropolitan area, and it intends to expand this service to all PharmCo locations over coming weeks. Management notes that the Company’s testing service already shows signs of regional market leadership, as indicated by its related website now trending at or near the top in internet search results for COVID-19 testing in Miami.

Weisberg added, “As our economy reopens and with the looming return of cold and flu season, and early signs of a likely resurgence in Covid-19 cases as a seasonal risk in the northern hemisphere, testing will be our most important frontline defense ahead of vaccine, which experts believe may still be many months away in terms of access for most people. Progressive Care is grateful for the opportunity to provide an effective resource for our surrounding communities.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

