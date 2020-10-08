Dubai, UAE, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The DeFi Global Summit is an excellent chance to connect, learn, and network with experts in the decentralized finance market. The conference uses various formats in order to create the most personal networking experience you can get online.
Attendees include: entrepreneurs, investors, traders, academics, economists, regulators, and marketers.
Website: https://summit.daoconsensus.com
Topics: DeFi, DAO, venture capital, market-making, 2020 projects, global tokenization, real estate asset tokenization, yield farming.
Conference Emcees: Sergey Sevantsyan, Catherine Ross
Conference Speakers:
Partners:
The general partner of the conference is PONS. Special partners are the blockchain consulting company Colibri Group & cryptocurrency calendar №1 in the world Coindar.org . The acclaimed DeFi project - Bella Protocol, which has raised $4 million in seed funding. Diamond partner is Testa. The principal partners of the DeFi Global Summit 2020 are Neironix, Coinsbit, Best Invest Blogs, MIG.business, Emirex, Hotbit, HBTC, Algorand and Gather.
Media partners:
The general media partner of the conference is Forklog.
The first 2 days of the Summit will be fully in English.
The official language of the 3rd and 4th days will be Russian
First day of the conference is open for all the registered participants. The participation in the second and following days will be available to the “All-access pass" package participants only; also they will be invited into a closed group for the networking after-party.
The conference organizer is DAO Consensus - a decentralized global business community where each member gets a share from the entire network profits. DAO is based on smart-contracts where each transaction is transparent and each member can influence community decisions by voting. All the participants get into the DAO Consensus intranet portal upon the registration. You can find the listing of participants there and communicate with anyone you need. Also, you can become a member of DAO Consensus.
The event will be broadcasted at dTV, decentralized television.
The co-organizer of the DeFi Global Summit 2020 is Gooooup.
