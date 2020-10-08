TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q3 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will again host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Q3 Results Announcement
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5232.
The Q3 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Barrick Gold Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
