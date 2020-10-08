Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Alcohol Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the industrial alcohol market looks promising with opportunities in the personal care products, pharmaceuticals, fuel, food ingredients (excluding beverages), chemical intermediates and solvent industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for bio-ethanol and organic solvents and higher use of alcohol in a wide spectrum of applications.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the industrial alcohol market, then read this report.



The study includes the industrial alcohol market size and forecast for the global industrial alcohol market through 2024, segmented by product type, source, application, and region.



Some of the industrial alcohol companies profiled in this report include Cargill, Razen Energia, Green Plains, Cristalco, MGP Ingredients, The Andersons, Grain Processing Corporation, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Flint Hills Resources, and Sigma Aldrich.



Some of the features of 'Global Industrial Alcohol Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' includes: -

Market size estimates: Global industrial alcohol market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product type, source, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global industrial alcohol market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for industrial alcohol in the global industrial alcohol market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for industrial alcohol in the global industrial alcohol market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global industrial alcohol market by product type (ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others), source (sugar and molasses, corn, grains (excluding corn), fossil fuels, and others, application (personal care product, pharmaceuticals, fuel, food ingredients (excluding beverages), chemical intermediates and solvent, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the industrial alcohol market? What are the business risks and threats to the industrial alcohol market? What are emerging trends in this industrial alcohol market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the industrial alcohol market? What are the new developments in the industrial alcohol market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this industrial alcohol market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this industrial alcohol area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this industrial alcohol market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Ethyl Alcohol

3.3.2: Methyl Alcohol

3.3.3: Isopropyl Alcohol

3.3.4: Isobutyl Alcohol

3.3.5: Benzyl Alcohol

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Source

3.4.1: Sugar and Molasses

3.4.2: Corn

3.4.3: Grains (excluding Corn)

3.4.4: Fossil Fuels

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Application

3.5.1: Personal Care Products

3.5.2: Pharmaceuticals

3.5.3: Fuel

3.5.4: Food Ingredients (excluding Beverages)

3.5.5: Chemical Intermediates and Solvent

3.5.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Region

4.2: North American Industrial Alcohol Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients (excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others

4.3: European Industrial Alcohol Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others

4.3.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients

(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others

4.4: APAC Industrial Alcohol Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others

4.4.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients

(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others

4.5: ROW Industrial Alcohol Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others

4.5.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients

(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Source

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Industrial Alcohol Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Industrial Alcohol Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cargill

7.2: Razen Energia

7.3: Green Plains

7.4: Cristalco

7.5: MGP Ingredients

7.6: The Andersons

7.7: Grain Processing Corporation

7.8: Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

7.9: Flint Hills Resources

7.10: Sigma Aldrich



