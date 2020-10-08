Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Alcohol Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the industrial alcohol market looks promising with opportunities in the personal care products, pharmaceuticals, fuel, food ingredients (excluding beverages), chemical intermediates and solvent industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for bio-ethanol and organic solvents and higher use of alcohol in a wide spectrum of applications.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the industrial alcohol market, then read this report.
The study includes the industrial alcohol market size and forecast for the global industrial alcohol market through 2024, segmented by product type, source, application, and region.
Some of the industrial alcohol companies profiled in this report include Cargill, Razen Energia, Green Plains, Cristalco, MGP Ingredients, The Andersons, Grain Processing Corporation, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Flint Hills Resources, and Sigma Aldrich.
Some of the features of 'Global Industrial Alcohol Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' includes: -
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Industrial Alcohol Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Ethyl Alcohol
3.3.2: Methyl Alcohol
3.3.3: Isopropyl Alcohol
3.3.4: Isobutyl Alcohol
3.3.5: Benzyl Alcohol
3.3.6: Others
3.4: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Source
3.4.1: Sugar and Molasses
3.4.2: Corn
3.4.3: Grains (excluding Corn)
3.4.4: Fossil Fuels
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Application
3.5.1: Personal Care Products
3.5.2: Pharmaceuticals
3.5.3: Fuel
3.5.4: Food Ingredients (excluding Beverages)
3.5.5: Chemical Intermediates and Solvent
3.5.6: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Region
4.2: North American Industrial Alcohol Market
4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others
4.2.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients (excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others
4.3: European Industrial Alcohol Market
4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others
4.3.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others
4.3.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients
(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others
4.4: APAC Industrial Alcohol Market
4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others
4.4.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others
4.4.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients
(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others
4.5: ROW Industrial Alcohol Market
4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, and Others
4.5.2: Market by Source: Sugar and Molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding Corn), Fossil Fuels, and Others
4.5.3: Market by Application: Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Fuel, Food Ingredients
(excluding Beverages), Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, and Others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Product
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Source
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Alcohol Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Industrial Alcohol Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Industrial Alcohol Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Cargill
7.2: Razen Energia
7.3: Green Plains
7.4: Cristalco
7.5: MGP Ingredients
7.6: The Andersons
7.7: Grain Processing Corporation
7.8: Greenfield Specialty Alcohols
7.9: Flint Hills Resources
7.10: Sigma Aldrich
