The Assembly Line Factory Automation Market is forecast to reach $5.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% in the period 2020-2025.



The adoption of automation technologies by various industries, evolution of technological advancements, increasing demand for advancement in field of robotics are various factors driving the growth of Assembly Line Factory automation Market. Many of the companies had achieved wide range of robotic systems armed with productivity resulting in high speed and precision performance in manufacturing various electric and mechanical based equipment boosting the growth of the market.



Furthermore, developments in humanoid hardware are gaining traction as electronic component prices decline. To further explore the humanoid research field, the highly advanced humanoid mechatronic systems are combined with the rich and complex sensorimotor capabilities, which has made these robots apt for application in electronic design automation thereby boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Takeaways

Increased fascination towards robot assisted technologies due to enhanced industrial automation and precision is thereby propelling the growth of Assembly Line Factory Automation Market.

Advent of highly advanced mechatronic systems coupled with rich and complex sensorimotor capabilities have resulted in growth of Assembly Line Factory Automation Market in diverse applications.

Assembly Line Factory Automation being predominantly deployed in industries due to efficiency, redundancy and others has propelled their demand in this vertical.

APAC region dominated the deep UV lithography due to their demand in high precision applications and applications in industrial automation

Drivers - Assembly Line Factory Automation Market



Growing adoption of automation technologies



There is increase in demand for minimal human assistance. There is huge rise in demand for automation in various industries to reduce human efforts along with efficient work. Advancement in various automation technologies include smart robots, IoT, and others are fueling the growth of the market.



The requirement for fully open communications along with interchange standards are required and adopted in the advanced ways in various industries. There are many industries that are being leveraged to achieve integration, including web service standards. The advanced automation systems are merging with computer industries to enable digital factory concepts and increased production efficiency.



Performance benefits of automation technologies



Automation technologies have various performance benefits that are useful for various industries. Greater throughput, high quality products, improved safety conditions, higher productivity, competitive edge are the various factors of automation technologies that are aiding the growth of the market. Industries using the robotic welding facilities high and quality of welds over and over again reducing the error factors and labor costs. Robots can replace humans in terms of precision, repeatability and output.



Challenges - Assembly Line Factory Automation Market



Cost related related issues



The requirement of financial resources to adopt automation technology is a big challenge hindering the growth of the market. Robots that can perform various activities through arms, industrial hardware solutions, PLCs and other technologies need a huge amount of capital investments. The sensors and tools in the automation system are inseparable parts and aids to the high cost of the automation technology. Automation has a high initial cost as compared to wages. These factors are hindering the growth of the market.



Market Landscape



Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies of the players in the Assembly Line Factory Automation Market.



The major players in the Assembly Line Factory Automation Market include Softbank Group, Adescor Inc., Adeptek Systems, Advanced Automation of california, Bluefrog Robotics, Toshiba, PAL Robotics, Boston Dynamics, UBTech Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Italian Institute of Technology, Inria and Engineered Arts Inc. among others.



Partnerships/Product Launches/Acquisition

March 3, 2020- Boston Dynamics and Otto Motors unveiled a demo of future of warehouse automation. In the video released logistics robots can be seen picking boxes and building pallets.

February 21, 2020- Softbank Group Corporation announced merger of Sprint Corporation and T-Mobile US, Inc. accelerating 5G innovation & increasing competition.

November 19, 2019- Boston Dynamics announced construction partnerships with Holobuilder, Faro and Trimble.

