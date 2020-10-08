Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket estimated at US$90.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$128.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Wi-Fi connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$101.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bluetooth connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.3% share of the global Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket market in the U. S. is estimated at US$26.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.7 Million by the year 2027.



Zigbee connectivity Segment Corners a 5.6% Share in 2020



In the global Zigbee connectivity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.8 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aeon Labs LLC (Aeotec)

Azpen Innovation

Belkin International, Inc.

D-Link Systems, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Wi-Fi connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi connectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Bluetooth connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Bluetooth connectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Zigbee connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Zigbee connectivity by Geographic Region - USA,Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Zigbee connectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Z Wave Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Z Wave Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Z Wave Connectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Type - Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Type - Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyogqe

