Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Imaging Chemicals Market by Product (Developers, Inks, and Others), Application (Textile, Printing & Packaging, Medical Diagnostic, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global imaging chemicals market size is projected to reach nearly USD 40 billion by 2028. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 6% over the forecast years 2018-2028. Imaging Chemicals are used to produce images. Growing demand for the chemical from the medical division is driving the market growth. These superior performing chemicals enhance the imaging quality by providing clarity to the image. The surging population along with growing living standards and increasing disposable income is expected to provide impetus to the customers for expensive medical facilities, in turn, fueling the business upsurge.

The innovative medical imaging technologies including portable CT / PET fusion imaging, CT scans, and digital X-rays along with wireless DR detectors are analyzed to generate considerable demand for the chemicals over the forecast period. In addition, the wide scale utilization of imaging chemicals in commercial printing, textile printing, and packaging & labeling is further portraying a positive impact on the industry outlook.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global imaging chemicals industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the imaging chemicals market report comprises various qualitative parts of the imaging chemicals industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The imaging chemicals market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the imaging chemicals industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the products segment, the market is bifurcated into developers, inks, and others. The ink segment is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast years. The market growth of this segment is primarily ascribed to the increasing demand for analog and digital printing solutions.

The North America region is projected to accumulate the substantial share during the forecast years. The market growth in this region is mainly ascribed to rising presence of developed diagnostic technologies coupled with amplified per capita expenditure and positive federal government outlook toward healthcare capabilities is projected to stimulate the market size in the coming years.

The major players of the global imaging chemicals market are The Eastman Kodak Company, DIC Corp., Vivimed Labs, Fujifilm, Sakata Inx, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben and Toyo Ink SC. The imaging chemicals market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

