Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2021 PC & Consoles Shooter Game Genre Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research contains information regarding 1400+ shooter games made for PC and gaming consoles. Includes both released games and still developing projects. Contains the signals and trends of the shooter genre, shows the empty spots in the industry, least and most presented features, settings, time eras, multiplayer types and many other options describing every game mentioned.



Audiences who might need this research:



Game developers who are in the middle of the development process for a shooter game



This research provides extensive information on all the releases within the shooter genre releasing near to your project. You can also filter the included raw catalogue of games by multiple filters and easily find the closest competitors to your game and improve your project in a way it becomes much more competitive and innovative.



Game developers who want to decide what their next project should be



The shooter genre is one of the most popular genres in the gaming industry so it's crucial to understand the shooter market and know all the spots that are not presented by any studios. This way developers can expect to develop unique experience without any real competitors which should lead to better sales. We have evaluated all the shooters that are already released or are going to be released soon so we have the precise knowledge of what is needed in the industry.



Video game investors/venture funds



This research contains 1400+ games which are all released not that long ago or are going to be released soon, so it can be used to find the next project to invest in or better understand what is going to be trending in the near future to use this knowledge to choose the game with much better chances of becoming the next hit.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About research

Goals

Relevance and timing

Staff time

Methodology

2. Video game Shooters 2019-2021

Raw data guide

Shooter Tables Guide 2019-2021

Indie Shooters Guide 2020

3. Classification of Shooters by the main tags of the gaming community v1.0



4. Consolidated Shooter Data

The dynamic and focus of the Shooter market

Internal characteristics

Classification of Shooters in the gaming community

General classification of the games

Classification by setting

Classification by duration

Additional characteristics

Dynamics and direction of the Indie Shooter market

Quantity table

Dynamics of community tag Shooters on the distribution site Steam

Identification of signals and combined indicators of the studied blocks

Growth trends

Combined indicators of Shooters

Cross-platform

VR technology

In-game purchases

The ratio of type by mass and game genres

Average indicators of Shooters depending on the price

The depth of genre compatibility with Shooters

Free to Play Shooters

Self Publishing and Publishing

Top countries creating Shooters

5. Dataset expansion

The example of an extended Dataset for the abstract Top Shooter 2020

6. Conclusion

Hypotheses and facts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlssw7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900