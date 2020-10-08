Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2021 PC & Consoles Shooter Game Genre Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research contains information regarding 1400+ shooter games made for PC and gaming consoles. Includes both released games and still developing projects. Contains the signals and trends of the shooter genre, shows the empty spots in the industry, least and most presented features, settings, time eras, multiplayer types and many other options describing every game mentioned.
Audiences who might need this research:
Game developers who are in the middle of the development process for a shooter game
This research provides extensive information on all the releases within the shooter genre releasing near to your project. You can also filter the included raw catalogue of games by multiple filters and easily find the closest competitors to your game and improve your project in a way it becomes much more competitive and innovative.
Game developers who want to decide what their next project should be
The shooter genre is one of the most popular genres in the gaming industry so it's crucial to understand the shooter market and know all the spots that are not presented by any studios. This way developers can expect to develop unique experience without any real competitors which should lead to better sales. We have evaluated all the shooters that are already released or are going to be released soon so we have the precise knowledge of what is needed in the industry.
Video game investors/venture funds
This research contains 1400+ games which are all released not that long ago or are going to be released soon, so it can be used to find the next project to invest in or better understand what is going to be trending in the near future to use this knowledge to choose the game with much better chances of becoming the next hit.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About research
2. Video game Shooters 2019-2021
3. Classification of Shooters by the main tags of the gaming community v1.0
4. Consolidated Shooter Data
5. Dataset expansion
6. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlssw7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: