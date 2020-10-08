Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2016-2025) Insight Series - White Space / Gap Analysis, Product Strategy, Innovation and Brand Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Market Size Across 50+ Segments - Updated in Q3, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a bundled offering, combining 16 detailed country reports: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.



Globally, the plant-protein market has recorded strong growth in recent years.



The growth is primarily backed by the rising flexitarian trend in most of the countries. Moreover, the adoption of vegetable diet and vegan meals due to the increasing health consciousness and evolving veganism among a large population is expanding the market growth. The US continues to dominate the global plant-protein market by value during the review period. It is expected that China and India are likely to attract large investments in the plant-protein sector over the forecast period.



This business intelligence report aims to analyze global market opportunities and risks in plant protein industry. This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product categories, ingredients, applications, key cities, competing protein segments, price point, and shift in consumption by consumer demographics. In addition, for each product category, this report details demand gap/white space analysis, competitive landscape, brand share, claims analysis, and ingredient analysis.



Scope



This bundled offering provides the following detailed plant protein market opportunity and competitive landscape at country level. This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry providing white space/gap analysis, product innovation, product claims analysis, and brand share analysis, competitive landscape, market size across 50+ segments. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.



Plant Protein Market Dynamics - Strategy & Innovation

Competitive Landscape Snapshot

White Space/Demand Gap Analysis by Product Category

Brand Share by Product Category

Key Innovative Launches

Insights on Market Dynamics

Plant Protein Market Size by Ingredients

Soy

Pea

Beans & Lentils

Hemp

Flaxseed, Pumpkin & Other

Brown Rice

Quinoa

Spirulina & Seaweed

Nuts

Other

Plant Protein Market Size by Product Categories

Nutrition Supplements

Protein Bars

Sports Nutrition

Meal Alternative

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Bakery Products

Infant Formulas

Other

Plant Protein Market Size by Functional Segments

Ready to Mix

Ready to Eat

Ready to Drink

Ready to Cook

Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels

Online

In-Store

Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Type of Retail Outlet

Pharmaceutical & Medical Store

Grocery Retailers

Health and Wellness Stores

Specialist Sports Store

Plant Protein Market Size by Retail Sales Pricing

Premium

Mid-Tier

Low End

Plant Protein Market Size by Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Plant Protein Consumption by Demographics

Age

Gender

Income

