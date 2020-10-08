New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballistic Protection Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779343/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ballistic protection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on lightweighting of ballistic protection equipment, rise in asymmetric warfare and threats and increasing cross-border terrorism and gun violence. In addition, focus on lightweighting of ballistic protection equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ballistic protection market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The ballistic protection market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense

• Homeland security

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the innovations in materials used for bulletproof vests as one of the prime reasons driving the ballistic protection market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of soldier modernization programs and integration of electronic components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ballistic protection market covers the following areas:

• Ballistic protection market sizing

• Ballistic protection market forecast

• Ballistic protection market industry analysis





