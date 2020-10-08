Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical Trial Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Biopharmaceuticals Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Biopharmaceuticals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Airlines, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cavalier Logistics

Continental Carbon Company

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Marken Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

