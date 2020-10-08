New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green-Roofs Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647232/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in global warming due to green roofs and better management of rainwater runoff flow. In addition, reduction in global warming due to green roofs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The green-roofs market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.



The green-roofs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Extensive

• Intensive



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the supporting policies as one of the prime reasons driving the green-roofs market growth during the next few years.



