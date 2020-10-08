BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 19, 2020, analyst Culper Research issued a scathing report concerning Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), contending that “the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network in order to siphon money from the pockets of investors to insiders. Blink claims that ‘EV drivers can easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging stations’ but we estimate the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of this claim.” Culper continued that its “investigators confirmed what Blink’s financials already suggest: almost no one uses Blink’s charging stations, many of which are in utterly decrepit condition.” On this news, the price of Blink Charging shares fell precipitously over the following trading days.



Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Blink Charging and certain of its executives for securities fraud. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in Miami, FL. The case is captioned Bush v. Blink Charging Co., et al., No. 1:20-cv-23527 (S.D. Fla.), and has been assigned to Judge Kathleen M. Williams.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Blink Charging between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020 and lost money, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/blink. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 23, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

