KENNEBUNK, Maine, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plixer, the company that solves real-world security and network operations challenges, today announced it has appointed Rob Pronk as Vice President of Sales based in the Netherlands to oversee the operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



"I am excited to have Rob join the Plixer team to lead our continued expansion into EMEA. His proven leadership will not only strengthen our existing sales team but will also support operations in the region to better serve our customers and partners,” said Chris Moulas, VP of Worldwide Sales. “Throughout his career, Rob consistently produced results in high-growth markets, and we are confident he will provide similar leadership at Plixer.”

Rob comes to Plixer with extensive experience in the network computing industry and previously held positions as Vice President of Sales, EMEA for Extreme Networks, Regional Sales Director, Northern Europe for Palo Alto Networks, and most recently as Regional Director, Continental Europe for LogRhythm.

“I’m excited to be joining Plixer at this stage of growth and innovation,” said Rob. “Plixer has a robust network detection and response platform that ingests and correlates telemetry in real time from your existing network sources and is well aligned to current regional market trends, enabling organizations to simultaneously increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, and lower risk.”

About Plixer

Plixer provides a security and network intelligence platform that supports fast and efficient incident response. The solution allows you to gain visibility into cloud applications, security events, and network traffic. It delivers actionable data to guide you from the detection of security and network events all the way to root-cause analysis and mitigation. Network and security incidents are inevitable. When they occur, Plixer is there to help you quickly return to normal and minimize business disruption. Thousands of organizations rely on Plixer solutions to keep their IT infrastructure running efficiently. Learn more at plixer.com, stay connected with the Plixer blog, and follow us @Plixer.

