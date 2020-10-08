Houston, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, is celebrating some big wins in the Texas homebuilding market with a number of industry accolades across their communities in Houston and Austin.

Empire took home three trophies at the recent Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. Empire Continental Land, the Texas Land Division for Empire Communities, won Best Direct Mail Piece – B2B – Developer for their Coastal Point master-planned community and Best Community Event – Developer for their Taste of Dellrose event at the master-planned Dellrose community. Empire’s Homebuilding Division was awarded Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home - $300k to $350k for their model home at Harper’s Preserve. They were also a finalist in the Interior Merchandising of a Model Home $400k to $500k category for the Empire model home at Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek, Internet Marketing Campaign for the It’s on Us campaign and Community Event for the Vine to Reserve event at Reserve at Spring Lakes.

Empire was also honored at the 2020 MAX Awards hosted by the Greater Austin Home Builders Association, winning Best Digital Marketing Campaign for the New Home Gift Shop, and as a finalist in the Best Special Promotion and Best Overall Ad Campaign for the New Home Gift Shop and Best Single-Family Detached Home for the Braunig at Double Eagle Ranch.

“These wins in a variety of markets and price points continue to show how far we’ve come in our Texas Division since we launched in 2016,” says Sue MacKay, Vice President of Marketing at Empire Communities. “We’ve been able to grow our teams and expand our reach and welcome new homeowners in communities across Houston, Austin and San Antonio.”

Empire now builds in 15 Houston-area communities, nine Austin and four San Antonio-area communities and is the developer of six master-planned communities through Empire Continental Land, the Texas Land Division for Empire Communities. In 2020 Empire opened five new model homes in the Houston market (Balmoral in Humble, Coastal Point in League City, Newport Lake Estates in Manvel, Bridlecreek in Cypress and Lago Mar in Texas City), with a sixth, Royal Oaks Landing in Westchase, coming soon. In Austin they have opened Blackhawk in Pflugerville and in San Antonio Hunter’s Way in St. Hedwig. In Austin, Empire is now selling twin villa townhomes at Rowe in Pflugerville and is opening for sales at Arcadia Ridge in San Antonio in November, with a new model home slated for early 2021. They offer a wide selection of home designs with thoughtful floor plan designs and exterior and interior finishes.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto and southwestern Ontario, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

