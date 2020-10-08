BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the 4D Bioprinting Market is required to develop at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026).
Factors such as rapidly expanding innovative headways in medical care areas and growing focus on raising funds by the government for start-up firms and research activities related to 4D bioprinting are prevailing the market to grow in the healthcare sector. For instance, the latest advancement in 3D bioprinting deals with creating dynamic 3D natural structures that will change their shapes under different circumstances by utilizing upgrades responsive materials, to form a 4D bio-product.
Furthermore, rising research activities related to 4D bioprinting will promote the adoption of the smart, and programmable materials for applications such as smart tissue models, tissue repairing physiology, bone defect repair, the study of osteogenic differentiation, organ transplantation, organ models for drug delivery, and chemotherapy.
The market will be trending in the coming forecast years due to the launch and adoption of 4D bioprinting software/ programming. This software has a different scope of utilization in 4D bioprinting technology which is used for manufacturing/ producing, planning, and gathering models that are required in the medical services space.
By Type of Components (Programmable Materials [Living Cells, Hydrogels, and Shape-Memory Materials] 3D Bioprinting Equipment, and Software & Service); By Type of Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Polyjet, Stereolithography, and Selective Laser Sintering); By Application (Biomedical Application, Patient-Specific Implants, and Research Models); By End User (Dental Clinics and Labs, Hospitals Laboratories, and Research & Academic Institute); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and CSA); End-User Landscape, Vendor Landscape, and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights:
The key players operating in the 4D bioprinting market are 3Dynamic Systems, Bio3D Technologies, RegenHu SA, BioBots, GeSiM, CellLink, Izumi International, Inc, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences. LLC, Rokit Healthcare, Tracxn, Poietis, EnvisionTec, EOS GmbH Electro Optical System, Materialise NV, Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., and others
