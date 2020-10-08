The new iClean® mini is a sleek, hand-held device that delivers non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting for your home and personal spaces.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tersano announces the launch of the iClean® mini, a sleek, hand-held home device that employs the company’s patented Stabilized Aqueous Ozone SAO® technology to deliver a new level of cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing for home and personal use. Consumers can now safely and effectively clean and disinfect their home and personal spaces without the fear of chemical contamination.



The iClean mini creates Tersano’s proprietary SAO solution, which is compliant with the requirement established in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19. FIFRA is managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The iClean mini removes dirt, grime, stains, odors, mold, mildew, and pesticides from virtually any hard surface. In addition to killing the pathogen that causes the coronavirus, SAO also kills bacteria and germs such as Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli.

How it works:

The base of the iClean mini holds regular tap water, which travels up through a pump to a diamond electrode core that adds an extra oxygen atom and turns the water into stabilized aqueous ozone.

Fully charged in just 60 minutes, the iClean mini delivers hundreds of sprays with no harmful residue or offensive odor.

The iClean mini has an intelligent CPU and circuit design to ensure that the system is operating efficiently with an indicator light to let you know when the ozone is being produced or if your water tank or battery is running low.

Each iClean mini comes with one SAO Cartridge, which filters out minerals, such as iron, calcium and magnesium from tap water. These minerals get in the way of a super sanitized home. The Cartridge should be replaced every three months.

Using the iClean mini helps reduce plastic waste and delivers toxic-free cleaning anywhere, anytime.



Numerous top regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, EPA and USDA, independent test laboratories, and sustainability organizations have certified SAO as a safe, sustainable alternative to traditional chemical cleaners and sanitizers.

“Traditional home cleaning supplies often contain toxic chemicals, like ammonia and bleach. These products can cause headaches, irritate our eyes and throat and often emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are gases like benzene and formaldehyde,” noted Steve Hengsperger, Founder and CEO of Tersano. “The iClean mini takes a different approach. Our advanced SAO technology turns tap water into a highly-effective, non-toxic cleaner and disinfectant that is 100% safe and effective.”

The iClean mini retails for $199 and replacement four-pack SAO cartridges retails for $39. Both can be purchased online at www.tersano.com.

About Tersano, Inc.

Tersano Inc. is a privately held innovations company based in Windsor, Ontario with offices and distribution centers throughout Canada, USA, Latin America, APAC and EMEA. Established in 2002, Tersano develops and manufactures devices that produce Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO®) for personal and professional use. Serving clients in many industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and hospitality, Tersano is committed to advancing environmentally safe and healthy cleaning and sanitizing technologies.

Ellen LaNicca, ellen@elfpragency.com; Pam Golden, pam@glapr.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f1c10ec-27ac-4fd9-830d-5e4775b715cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b2228b1-8694-43cf-b58c-135db1addc44