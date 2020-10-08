LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced the official launch of SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS™ premium cannabis flower. The award-winning genetics can be found on the shelves of Michigan’s leading cannabis retailer, SKYMINT™ with 10 locations throughout the state.



Michigan consumers can choose from a variety of DNA’s most sought-after strains like Kosher Kush, Clementine, Bakers Delight, Gelato Sorbet, Chocolope, Strawberry Banana, Ztrawberriez, Lemon Skunk, and LA Confidential.

“We are very proud to be partnered with SKYMINT™. For me and Don, it is important we work with partners who understand and care about good weed. Growing good weed and smoking good weed. They have an amazing facility, their team is on point, and we are excited to bring our genetics to the people in Michigan," said Aaron Yarkoni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DNA Genetics.

“SKYMINT™ and DNA Genetics share a similar brand ethos in that we are both on a mission to provide cannabis enthusiasts with the highest quality flower possible,” says SKYMINT BRANDS™ CEO Jeff Radway. “All flower is not created equal, and DNA Genetics knows this better than anyone else, which is why our SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS™ collaboration truly sets a high bar in Michigan.”

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA has won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry, and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .

For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics at rezwan@dnagenetics.com.

About SKYMINT BRANDS

Beginning operations in Fall 2018, SKYMINT BRANDS™ (formerly known as Green Peak Innovations) is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT™, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles™, the Two Joints™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project, and SKYMINT X DNA GENETICS™. Just as SKYMINT™ treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT™ products can be found at the company's SKYMINT™ provisioning centers and via retailers around Michigan through a robust wholesale network. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. SKYMINT™ inspires people everywhere to feel better, live better and do better.