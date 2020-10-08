SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.



To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-833-614-1539 (conference ID: 2270329) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 2270329.

