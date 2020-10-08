MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: GRTDD) (the “Company”) , a provider of high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals, today announced that it has partnered up with celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora to create a line of home delivered gourmet meals inspired by Chef Cora’s Southern and Mediterranean roots. Cora was raised in a Greek home in Mississippi. The meals will be marketed exclusively at www.homebistro.com .

“This is a significant step forward in the evolution of Home Bistro,” stated Home Bistro CEO, Zalmi Duchman. “Cat Cora is one of the most renowned and respected chefs in the world – her considerable achievements in the culinary arts speak for themselves. She is the ideal partner to initiate Home Bistro’s next generation of culinary diverse products.”

Cat Cora added, “I’m very much looking forward to creating a new and exciting line of culinary delicacies with Home Bistro. Home Bistro’s team’s in-depth experience in the direct-to-consumer food market will prove a great platform to offer my Mediterranean inspired cooking to a large consumer base, where they can enjoy healthy, gourmet prepared meals in the comfort of their homes.”

The Company expects to launch the new line of “Cat Cora” meals by or about November 2020.

About Cat Cora

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. The Jackson, Mississippi native, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and went on to cook at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. Cora has been captivating audiences since she made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. She went on to host My Country My Kitchen: Greece, Date Plate, and was one of the featured hosts on Fine Living’s Simplify Your Life.

In 2005, Cat Cora made television history when she became the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show: Iron Chef America. After Cat’s Iron Chef debut, she was featured extensively on a number of television shows, including as co-host on BRAVO's "Around the World in 80 Plates" as well as FOX's "My Kitchen Rules.” and ABC’s “Family Food Fight”.

Since then, she became the first female inducted into The Culinary Hall of Fame.

Cat has opened more than 18 restaurants across the United States and globally, highlighting her platform on health, wellness and sustainability including: Cat Cora’s Kitchen, and Cat Cora’s Gourmet Market, located in numerous airport locations throughout the U.S., Cat Cora's Taproom located in the Detroit Metro Airport, Ocean by Cat Cora, an award-winning restaurant in Singapore, Kouzzina by Cat Cora at Disney World, CCQ at Macy's, Postino in San Francisco's East Bay, Mesa Burger which can be found in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito, and Olilo by Cat Cora and Wicked Eats by Cat Cora have over 500 pop-ups across the country. For more information about Cat Cora, please visit www.catcora.com .

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.com and Colorado Prime brands.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact: