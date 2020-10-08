AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecula, an enterprise feature store built for machine-scale analytics and AI, today announced the appointment of Julie Dodd and Clark Golestani to its Board of Directors and welcomed Adam Rogers as a Board Observer. The Company is also announcing the formation of a Strategy Council that includes eight seasoned operators, open-source experts, and industry veterans from the technology, financial services, life sciences, and telecommunications sectors.



“I am honored to welcome such esteemed, world-class leadership and innovative thinkers who bring the highest levels of technical, operational and entrepreneurial excellence to our mission,” said Higinio (“H.O.”) Maycotte, CEO of Molecula. “At a time when we are expanding into data-critical industries, we look forward to benefiting from their decades of expertise in their respective fields.”

New Board of Directors Appointments

Julie Dodd joins Molecula’s board as an entrepreneurial business strategist who spent her career driving profitability, revenue, and shareholder ROI for fast-paced, rapid-growth business ventures. She is at the forefront of technologies and product offerings—translating ideas into executive solutions to influence market share and brand dominance. Dodd recently served as COO, CSO, and SVP/General Manager for Ultimate Software, leading the organization from 650 to 6,500+ employees with $1.4B in revenue. In her last year at Ultimate Software, it was ranked #2 on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

Clark Golestani joins Molecula’s Board of Directors with more than 30 years of experience in health, life sciences, and technology. Golestani retired from Merck after 24 years of service, where he most recently was the President, Emerging Businesses and Global CIO, with responsibilities for Merck’s portfolio of digital health services and solutions companies. Before joining Merck, Golestani was a principal at Oracle. Golestani currently serves as the managing director of C Sensei Group, LLC, an advisory services firm and as a member of the DIA – Science and Policy Advisory Council. He also serves as an independent director on the boards of several companies including CIOX Health, eMids, Sparta Systems, TruU, Inc., and Zapata Computing.

Adam Rogers is the former CEO of Ultimate Software and a pioneering force behind the first enterprise SaaS HCM solution. As CEO, he helped Ultimate Software scale to over $1.4B in revenue and guided an $11B take-private deal as well as a $22B merger one year later. Rogers will provide invaluable strategic guidance and counsel to Molecula’s Board of Directors.



Formation of the Strategy Council

Molecula is pleased to welcome an advisory panel of venerable industry executives who will provide guidance during a critical stage of company growth and customer success. This group of leaders will be instrumental in guiding Molecula’s market strategy development, approach to scaling the business, leading-edge business segment knowledge, and expanding Molecula’s data access solution into new markets.

To date, Molecula has appointed the following individuals as members of its Strategy Council:

Chris Aniszczyk - CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; VP, The Linux Foundation; Executive Director, Open Container Initiative; creator of Twitter’s open source programs.

- CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; VP, The Linux Foundation; Executive Director, Open Container Initiative; creator of Twitter’s open source programs. Laurence Birch - Strategic Council; 30-year CEO, Board Member, Chairman of the Board for multiple public and private Fortune 50 companies.

- Strategic Council; 30-year CEO, Board Member, Chairman of the Board for multiple public and private Fortune 50 companies. Mark Britto - EVP, Chief Product Officer at PayPal; founder of Boku; CEO, Ingenio.

- EVP, Chief Product Officer at PayPal; founder of Boku; CEO, Ingenio. Michael J. Cyrus - Managing Partner, SteelRiver Partners; CEO, Tran Bay Cable; CEO, People Natural Gas Company; CEO, Myria Investments.

- Managing Partner, SteelRiver Partners; CEO, Tran Bay Cable; CEO, People Natural Gas Company; CEO, Myria Investments. Jason Dorsey - President, The Center for Generational Kinetics; acclaimed generational speaker.

- President, The Center for Generational Kinetics; acclaimed generational speaker. Andrea Besikof Kalmans - Principal, Lontra Ventures; angel investor and champion for startups tackling massive global challenges with deep technology.

- Principal, Lontra Ventures; angel investor and champion for startups tackling massive global challenges with deep technology. Mark Lavelle - Board Member, Sallie Mae and Armada; CEO, Magento; SVP, eBay; co-founder, Bill Me Later.

- Board Member, Sallie Mae and Armada; CEO, Magento; SVP, eBay; co-founder, Bill Me Later. Gary Marino - Former EVP, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Chairman of the Operating Committee at PayPal; co-founder, Bill Me Later; Chief Credit Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Bank One’s card division.

About Molecula

Molecula is an enterprise feature store that simplifies, accelerates, and controls big data access to power machine-scale analytics and AI. The platform continuously extracts features, reduces the dimensionality of data at the source, and routes real-time feature changes into a central store enabling millisecond queries, computation and feature re-use across formats and locations without copying or moving raw data. The Molecula feature store provides data engineers, data scientists, and application developers a single access point to graduate from reporting and explaining with human-scale data to predicting and prescribing real-time business outcomes on all data. As an overlay to conventional systems, feature stores are easily adaptable, outperform traditional data-oriented approaches, and significantly reduce complexity, costs and risk.

Molecula is the enterprise version of Pilosa, an open-source distributed feature store with 2,100+ global users. Molecula was founded in 2019 and has offices in Austin, TX and Palo Alto, CA, with a mission to establish its feature store as the new standard for big data access.