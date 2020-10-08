WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that initial Phase 1 data on MB-105, a PSCA-targeted CAR T administered systemically to patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), will be presented at the virtual 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, which is being held October 20 – 23, 2020.



Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are pleased that City of Hope will be presenting initial data from the Phase 1 trial of MB-105 at the virtual 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat. MB-105 is our CAR T cell therapy that is being studied for the potential treatment of prostate cancer. We look forward to continuing to progress this PSCA-targeted CAR T program.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical Development of PSCA-targeted CAR T cell therapy for mCRPC

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:50 a.m. PT

Presenter: Tanya Dorff, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Experimental Therapeutics,

Head, Genitourinary Cancer Program, City of Hope, Duarte, CA

For more information, please visit the 27th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat website at https://www.pcf.org/scientific-retreat/27th-annual/.

About MB-105 (PSCA CAR T technology)

MB-105 was developed in the laboratory of Saul Priceman, Ph.D., assistant professor in City of Hope’s Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and a scientist in the T Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory led by Stephen Forman, M.D., leader of City of Hope’s Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplantation Institute and the laboratory’s director.

The Phase 1 clinical trial of MB-105, one of the first chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) trials for prostate cancer in the nation, can enroll up to 33 patients. Its primary endpoints are to define the side effects and the best dose of the prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA) CAR T cells in treating patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Secondary endpoints include assessing the expansion and persistence of PSCA CAR T cells, the clinical response based on Prostate Cancer Working Group 3 (PCWG3) criteria, the survival outcomes and serum cytokine profiles in peripheral blood pre- and post-therapy, as well as describing the PSCA expression level on tumor cells prior to CAR T cell infusion and the relationship it may have with disease response and toxicities. For more information on this Phase 1 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT03873805.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), also known as bubble boy disease. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

