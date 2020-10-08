LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), announced today a new marketing and public awareness campaign around their FDA Cleared SofPulse® that has been proven to help the in the response to the opioid epidemic during the COVID pandemic. “Our country and the world is currently going through a very trying time due to COVID-19 which has significantly exacerbated the opioid epidemic within the U.S.. SofPulse® has shown proven clinical and surgical results - and can be a major solution to helping resolve the opioid epidemic by decreasing patient opioid abuse after patient surgeries.” stated Alan Collier CEO of Endonovo.



As reported in The American Medical Association's (AMA) Advocacy Resource Center the alarming trend, showing “Increases in opioid related overdose and other concerns during COVID pandemic.” A recent Pharmacy Times interview entitled “Management Solutions for Opioid Epidemic Are Similar to Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, emphasized, “prevention on a public health scale is vital to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, likewise, preventing exposure to opioids by reducing patients’ opioid requirements is the parallel achievement with regard to the opioid epidemic. A public health scale application of opioid exposure prevention would necessitate the addition of treatments to standards of care across healthcare and would be required to combat the epidemic.”

Finding solutions for reducing patient opioid use after medical procedures would offer a significant solution to help overcome the opioid epidemic. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) states, “80% of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids.” Often, U.S. patients’ first exposure to opioids happens during post-surgical pain management.

Alan Collier, Endonovo CEO, states, “SofPulse® device has shown in clinical and surgical trials as we have undertaken to significantly reduce patient opioid use and pain symptoms experienced post-operatively. Endonovo is firmly committed to promoting adoption of SofPulse® for all Hospital patient surgeries due to the significant reductions in post-operative pain. Recently, in a Baylor College of Medicine study in post-surgical pain and length of stay in Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) cases, the SofPulse® study results demonstrated that the use of SofPulse® significantly decreased postoperative pain as measured by the VAS (Visual Analog Scale) by 50%, decreased opioid requirements (morphine equivalent dose) by 70%, and showed a significant decrease in the median Length of Stay (LOS) at the hospital by 2 days.” SofPulse®, through clinical and surgical studies, has shown significant pain reduction while providing a major cost savings when used for any surgery observed.

It is suggested Widespread Hospital adaptation to SofPulse® as Standard of Care for post-operative surgical pain will require educating Hospitals and staff members. After understanding the significant cost savings and benefits that occur when SofPulse® is used as Standard of Care, we believe that they will begin to insist that SofPulse® is used for all in-patient surgeries.

American Reporter reported in August 2020 that, “Adding SofPulse as Standard of Care for Coronary artery bypass graft (CBAG) cases yearly has a potential cost savings of over $5.7 billion dollars. Mr. Collier adds, “With over 500,000 of these types of open-heart types of surgeries alone, not including the numerous other types of surgeries with similar in-patient stays and recovery times, SofPulse® would offer Hospitals significant savings as well as be a revenue generator for increasing profits at those same Hospitals. The systemic benefits of expanding the use of SofPulse® technology in Orthopedic, Urology, and General surgery cases could far exceed the cost savings cited in the American Reporter article.”

Mr. Collier continues, “SofPulse® device is FDA Cleared for reduction of pain and edema post-operatively. It offers a non-opioid, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical opioid mitigation treatment and it has no known side effects based upon over 20,000+ surgical uses since its introduction to post-surgical pain management. Management believes that SofPulse® is a viable solution to manage pain and edema for all in-patient hospital surgeries. However, the true value of adopting this preventative approach to the opioid epidemic is in the lives saved. Imagine the number of lives impacted if patients required 70% less opioids to control their pain.”

Mr. Collier concludes, “Endonovo's public awareness campaign will focus on educating Hospitals and MD's regarding SofPulse®’s proven ability to reduce pain and edema post-operatively while significantly reducing costs associated with surgeries. Through informing and educating the public and Medical professionals regarding opioid use and abuse prevention and the broadening usage of SofPulse®, an FDA cleared noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, we should be able to accomplish our goal of becoming standard of care for almost every surgery performed in the US.”



About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com.

