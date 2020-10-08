Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-High Strength Steel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the ultra-high strength steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications in the production of automobiles and growing demand from the construction industry are driving the market growth.
High cost of production and the outbreak of COVID-19 are the reasons expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from Automobile Sector
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global ultra-high strength steel is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players occupying a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are POSCO, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., and ThyssenKrupp AG, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications for Automobiles
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Construction Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Production
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Dual Phase
5.1.2 Complex Phase
5.1.3 Martensitic
5.1.4 Ferritic-Bainitic
5.1.5 Hot Formed
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Building and Construction
5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation
6.4.2 Arcelormittal S.A.
6.4.3 Baosteel Group
6.4.4 China Steel Corporation
6.4.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
6.4.6 Nucor Corporation
6.4.7 Posco
6.4.8 Saab Group
6.4.9 Tata Steel Limited
6.4.10 Thyssenkrupp AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x6r1g
