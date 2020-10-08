Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Income Protection - United Kingdom (UK) Protection Insurance 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the income protection market, looking at current and historical market sizes with regards to changes in contracts and premiums. It examines how income protection products are distributed and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the proposition of the key market players. It provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024 and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes.
The UK's income protection market has grown strongly in recent years. Of the main protection products, income protection was the only product to register double-digit growth in premiums in 2019. Advised sales remain far more common than non-advised sales. However, the non-advice channel has experienced the fastest growth over recent years in terms of new business premiums.
Income protection providers face the prospects of increased claims due to job losses and increased illnesses as a result of COVID-19. As such, insurers have been forced to withdraw unemployment cover from the market and add exclusions to the wording of those policies that remain. The market is anticipated to plunge in 2020 before returning to growth. Financial hardship will highlight how vulnerable people are without a regular income, be it the result of unemployment or illness. This will generate strong demand for income protection products over the coming years.
Companies Mentioned
