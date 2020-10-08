Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Antioxidant Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic antioxidants market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the plastic antioxidants market are the replacement of conventional materials by plastics and increasing demand for polypropylene. On the flip side, stringent regulations imposed on plastic usage and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints hindering the market growth.
Increasing applications of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in various industries, such as electrical and electronics, home appliances, and automobiles, is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.
By polymer resin, the polypropylene segment is expected to dominate the plastic antioxidant market, owing to its susceptibility to oxidation and thermal degradation.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Polypropylene Resin
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The plastic antioxidant market is fragmented, with the top players accounting for a marginal share of the market. The major companies in the market include BASF SE, Solvay, SONGWON, SI Group Inc., and Clariant.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polypropylene
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Imposed on Plastics
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Polymer Resin
5.1.1 Polypropylene
5.1.2 Polyethylene
5.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
5.1.4 Polystyrene
5.1.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
5.2 Antioxidant Type
5.2.1 Phenolic
5.2.2 Phosphite and Phosphonite
5.2.3 Antioxident Blends
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Packaging
5.3.2 Construction
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis****
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ADEKA CORPORATION
6.4.2 3V Sigma SpA
6.4.3 Ampacet Corporation
6.4.4 Astra Polymers
6.4.5 BASF SE
6.4.6 Clariant
6.4.7 Dover Chemical Corporation
6.4.8 Emerald Performance Materials
6.4.9 Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Milliken & Company
6.4.11 OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
6.4.12 Oxris
6.4.13 SI Group Inc.
6.4.14 Solvay
6.4.15 SONGWON
6.4.16 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.17 Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Application of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z7oey
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: