Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global HLA Typing Market Size 2020, By Technology (Molecular assays, Non-Molecular assays) By Product & Services (Reagents and consumables, Instruments, Software & services) Application (Diagnostics, Research) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1631

Adroit Market Research report on global HLA typing market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global HLA typing market have been studied in detail.

The global HLA typing market is projected to reach USD 1,560.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increasing number of organ transplantation procedures, hi-tech advancements in the field of HLA typing and growing public-private funding for research are some of the factors driving the growth of the global HLA typing market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/hla-typing-market

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is performed to assess compatibility of recipients and potential donors as a part of solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell/ bone marrow pre-transplant testing. HLA testing is also performed to identify HLA alleles and allele groups (antigen equivalents) associated with specific diseases and individualized responses to drug therapy, as well as other clinical uses. One or more HLA genes may be tested in specific clinical situations. Each HLA gene typically has multiple variant alleles or allele groups that can be identified by typing.

The global HLA typing market is categorized based on technology, product & services and application. On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments and software & services. The reagents & consumables was the largest market of the HLA typing market in 2020 due to growing R&D activities in molecular assay technology.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1631

North America dominated the market for HLA typing in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to improving healthcare infrastructure. Key players of the global HLA typing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., CareDx, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, GenDx among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1631

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. HLA typing Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. HLA typing Market by Product & Services, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. HLA typing Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. HLA typing Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.