Global Two-wheeler Upside-down Forks Market to Reach 701.8 Thousand Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Two-wheeler Upside-down Forks estimated at 503 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 701.8 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Full-Size, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach 436.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Size segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Two-wheeler Upside-down Forks market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 143.2 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Entry-Level Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Entry-Level segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 67.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 88.1 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 92.9 Thousand Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Endurance Technologies Limited

KYB Corporation

Showa Corporation



