Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex) Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard) End Use Industry (Buildings & Construction, Automotive, Textile & Coatings) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polymer emulsion market size is projected to reach USD 38,120.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2025.
The growth of the market is driven mainly by the growing end-use industries such as transportation, consumer durables, and building & construction, especially in developing countries.
Polymer emulsion is witnessing steady growth owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries, namely construction, automotive, textile & coatings, and chemicals. Polymer emulsion exhibits excellent chemical & impact resistance, improved performance, and aesthetics of industrial products. Owing to superior properties, such as low VOC, high adhesion, water resistance, and high viscosity, polymer emulsions are used extensively in paints & coatings. The building & construction industry witnessed high growth due to increasing construction activities, coupled with rising demand for high-quality paints & coatings. In the automotive industry, polymer emulsion helps to provide flexibility, excellent adhesion, and wear resistance, which is required in the automotive interior.
Acrylics polymer emulsion segment is estimated to dominate the overall Polymer emulsion market
Acrylics are synthesized from acrylic monomers and the most widely used polymer emulsions. Acrylics are probably the most versatile family of monomers. Acrylic monomers comprise the monomeric alkyl esters of acrylic acid and methacrylic acid and their derivatives. Methyl-, ethyl-, butyl- and 2-ethylhexyl-acrylate, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic- and methacrylic-acid are the most commonly used acrylic monomers. Acrylics are used to prepare polymers with rigid, flexible, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic properties. They are transparent, have resistance to breakage, provide excellent finish gloss, improved adhesion to non-porous surfaces, and flow and stability. They are also commonly known as polyacrylates.
Paints & coating is the largest application market for polymer emulsion
The paints & coatings segment is the biggest consumer of polymer emulsion. Earlier, solvent-based paints & coatings were used widely. However, the high VOC content of solvent-based products and the implementation of government regulations regarding air pollution control has stimulated the development of low VOC paints & coatings. This increased the demand for water-based paints & coatings, which in turn, drive the growth of polymer emulsions in the paints & coatings segment. Polymer emulsion paints & coatings are used mainly to decorate and protect new construction as well as to maintain existing structures, including residential homes & apartments, public buildings, and plants & factories.
APAC is projected to be the largest Polymer emulsion market
The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for polymer emulsion. It accounted for the largest share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2019. The market in this region is dominated by countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is witnessing growth in the polymer emulsion market because of the rapid expansion of building & construction, consumer durables, and transportation sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Growing End-Use Industries in Emerging Countries
3.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding VOC Emission
3.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Green Buildings
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Cost
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Polymer Emulsion
3.2.4 Challenges
3.2.4.1 Manufacturing Cost-Effective Polymer Emulsion
4 Industry Trends
4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
4.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Paper & Packaging Industry
4.2.3 Trends and Forecast in the Construction Industry Before COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Trends and Forecast in the Automotive Industry
4.4 Growth Trend of World GDP Before COVID-19 Outbreak
5 Executive Summary
6 Premium Insights
6.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polymer Emulsion Market
6.2 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Region
6.3 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Country
6.4 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Type
6.5 Polymer Emulsion Market, by End-Use Industry
7 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
7.2.1 Wide Range of Applications and Low VOC Emissions Drives the Demand for Acrylic-Based Polymer Emulsion
7.3 Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion
7.3.1 Low Cost and Increasing Demand from Construction Industry Drives the Demand of Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsions
7.4 SB Latex
7.4.1 Wide Usage of SB Latex Polymer Emulsion in Carpet Backing and Adhesive Applications Drives Its Demand
7.5 Others
8 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Paints & Coatings
8.2.1 Expansion in End-Use Industries Drives the Demand of Polymer Emulsion in Paints & Coatings Applications
8.3 Adhesives & Sealants
8.3.1 Shift from Solvent-Based Formulations to Water-Based Formulations to Drive the Demand of Polymer Emulsion in Adhesives & Sealants Application
8.4 Paper & Paperboard
8.4.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Support the Growth of Polymer Emulsion in Paper & Paperboard Application
8.5 Others
9 Polymer Emulsion Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Building & Construction
9.2.1 Increasing Use of Polymer Emulsion Drives the Demand in Building & Construction Industry
9.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Building & Construction Industry
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Water-Based Emulsion Polymer for Use in the Automotive Industry
9.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry
9.4 Textile & Coatings
9.4.1 Sanguine Demand from Non-Woven Textiles Drives the Growth of the Polymer Emulsion Market
9.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Textile & Coatings Industry
9.5 Chemicals
9.5.1 Increasing Demand from Chemicals Industry to Support the Growth of Polymer Emulsion Market
9.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Chemical Industry
9.6 Others
10 Polymer Emulsion Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Expanding End-Use Industries and Stringent Government Regulation are Expected to Drive the Market
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Shift Towards Water-Based Formulations is Supporting Growth of Polymer Emulsion Market
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization is Driving the Market in India
10.2.4 Malaysia
10.2.4.1 Strong Construction Activities to Drive the Growth of Polymer Emulsion Market
10.2.5 South Korea
10.2.5.1 Government's Efforts to Promote Technology and Manufacturing Industries to Drive the Demand for Polymer Emulsion
10.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Europe
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Strong Economy and Manufacturing Sector Drives the Demand for Polymer Emulsion
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce VOC Emissions to Drive the Market
10.3.4 UK
10.3.4.1 Expansion in Construction and Packaging to Drive the Demand for Polymer Emulsion
10.3.5 Russia
10.3.5.1 Stable Economic Growth and Increasing Investment to Expand End-Use Industries of Polymer Emulsion
10.3.6 Turkey
10.3.6.1 Strong Economic Growth and Expansion of End-Use Industries to Drive the Polymer Emulsion Market
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.7.1 Stringent Regulations on VOC Content and Growing Awareness About Environment-Friendly Products to Drive the Demand
10.3.8 Rest of Europe
10.4 North America
10.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 in North America
10.4.2 US
10.4.2.1 Strong Economic Growth and Stringent Regulation for VOC Emission is Expected to Drive the Market of Polymer Emulsion
10.4.3 Canada
10.4.3.1 Increase in Investment in the Oil & Gas Industry is Boosting the Polymer Emulsion Market in Canada
10.4.4 Mexico
10.4.4.1 Expansion in End-Use Industries is Expected to Drive the Market for Polymer Emulsion
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Efforts to Diversify Oil-Based Economy and Strong Economic Growth will Increase the Demand for Polymer Emulsion
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Lifting of Sanctions is Expected to Boost Its Industrial Base and Construction Sector
10.5.4 UAE
10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on South America
10.6.2 Brazil
10.6.2.1 Rebound in Economic Growth Likely to Boost Demand for Polymer Emulsion in Paints & Coatings
10.6.3 Argentina
10.6.3.1 Revival of Economic Growth to Drive Demand in Automotive and Construction Industries
10.6.4 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Dynamics Differentiators
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Visionary Leaders
11.2.4 Emerging
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Expansions
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Agreements
11.3.4 New Product Developments
12 Company Profiles
12.1 The Dow Chemical Company
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Winning Imperatives
12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.7 Threat from Competition
12.1.8 Right to Win
12.2 BASF SE
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Products Offered
12.2.3 Recent Developments
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 Winning Imperatives
12.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.2.7 Threat from Competition
12.2.8 Right to Win
12.3 Celanese Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Products Offered
12.3.3 Recent Developments
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Winning Imperatives
12.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.3.7 Threat from Competition
12.3.8 Right to Win
12.4 Arkema Group
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Products Offered
12.4.3 Recent Developments
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Winning Imperatives
12.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.4.7 Threat from Competition
12.4.8 Right to Win
12.5 DIC Corporation
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Products Offered
12.5.3 Recent Developments
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 Winning Imperatives
12.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.5.7 Threat from Competition
12.5.8 Right to Win
12.6 Wacker Chemie Ag
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Products Offered
12.6.3 Recent Developments
12.6.4 Publisher View
12.7 Synthomer Plc
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Products Offered
12.7.3 Recent Developments
12.7.4 Publisher View
12.8 Trinseo
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products Offered:
12.8.3 Publisher View
12.9 The Lubrizol Corporation
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products Offered
12.9.3 Recent Developments
12.9.4 Publisher View
12.10 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Products Offered
12.10.3 Publisher View
12.11 Additional Company Profiles
12.11.1 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
12.11.2 DSM
12.11.3 Allnex
12.11.4 Dairen Chemical Corporation
12.11.5 Halltech Inc.
12.11.6 Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc.
12.11.7 Stanchem Polymers
12.11.8 Specialty Polymers, Inc.
12.11.9 Visen Industries Limited
12.11.10 Zschimmer & Schwarz
12.11.11 Cytec (Solvay)
12.11.12 Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
12.11.13 Scott Bader Company Ltd.
12.11.14 Apcotex Industries Limited
12.11.15 Pexichem Private Limited
13 Adjacent Markets
13.1 Emulsion Adhesive Market
13.1.1.1 Introduction
13.2 Acrylic Emulsion Market
13.2.1.1 Introduction
13.3 Polymer Dispersion Market
13.3.1.1 Introduction
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb05mr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: