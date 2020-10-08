Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex) Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard) End Use Industry (Buildings & Construction, Automotive, Textile & Coatings) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymer emulsion market size is projected to reach USD 38,120.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2025.



The growth of the market is driven mainly by the growing end-use industries such as transportation, consumer durables, and building & construction, especially in developing countries.

Polymer emulsion is witnessing steady growth owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries, namely construction, automotive, textile & coatings, and chemicals. Polymer emulsion exhibits excellent chemical & impact resistance, improved performance, and aesthetics of industrial products. Owing to superior properties, such as low VOC, high adhesion, water resistance, and high viscosity, polymer emulsions are used extensively in paints & coatings. The building & construction industry witnessed high growth due to increasing construction activities, coupled with rising demand for high-quality paints & coatings. In the automotive industry, polymer emulsion helps to provide flexibility, excellent adhesion, and wear resistance, which is required in the automotive interior.

Acrylics polymer emulsion segment is estimated to dominate the overall Polymer emulsion market

Acrylics are synthesized from acrylic monomers and the most widely used polymer emulsions. Acrylics are probably the most versatile family of monomers. Acrylic monomers comprise the monomeric alkyl esters of acrylic acid and methacrylic acid and their derivatives. Methyl-, ethyl-, butyl- and 2-ethylhexyl-acrylate, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic- and methacrylic-acid are the most commonly used acrylic monomers. Acrylics are used to prepare polymers with rigid, flexible, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic properties. They are transparent, have resistance to breakage, provide excellent finish gloss, improved adhesion to non-porous surfaces, and flow and stability. They are also commonly known as polyacrylates.

Paints & coating is the largest application market for polymer emulsion

The paints & coatings segment is the biggest consumer of polymer emulsion. Earlier, solvent-based paints & coatings were used widely. However, the high VOC content of solvent-based products and the implementation of government regulations regarding air pollution control has stimulated the development of low VOC paints & coatings. This increased the demand for water-based paints & coatings, which in turn, drive the growth of polymer emulsions in the paints & coatings segment. Polymer emulsion paints & coatings are used mainly to decorate and protect new construction as well as to maintain existing structures, including residential homes & apartments, public buildings, and plants & factories.

APAC is projected to be the largest Polymer emulsion market

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for polymer emulsion. It accounted for the largest share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2019. The market in this region is dominated by countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is witnessing growth in the polymer emulsion market because of the rapid expansion of building & construction, consumer durables, and transportation sectors.

