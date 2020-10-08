New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0787828/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on embedded software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption in semiconductor industry, growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies, and high adoption of smart home and smart grid technology. In addition, high adoption in semiconductor industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The embedded software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The embedded software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• RTOS

• Compilers

• Assemblers

• Debuggers

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the embedded software market growth during the next few years. Also, use of embedded software in EDA and growing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our embedded software market covers the following areas:

• Embedded software market sizing

• Embedded software market forecast

• Embedded software market industry analysis





