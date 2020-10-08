New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486823/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on gel permeation chromatography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in patent expiration of drugs, increasing use of GPC device in food industry and increase in chronic diseases. In addition, increase in patent expiration of drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gel permeation chromatography market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The gel permeation chromatography market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic institutes and research laboratories

• Other end-users



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in the use of hyphenated technology as one of the prime reasons driving the gel permeation chromatography market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing importance of promotional activities and encouragement for green chromatography will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gel permeation chromatography market covers the following areas:

• Gel permeation chromatography market sizing

• Gel permeation chromatography market forecast

• Gel permeation chromatography market industry analysis





