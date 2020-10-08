LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp o s.com , the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing, and more, today announced its newest brand partner: internationally-recognized outdoor brand L.L.Bean . The partnership features some of L.L.Bean’s most iconic products, providing more options in high-quality footwear and apparel for outdoor enthusiasts. Now that’s something to say WOW about!



To make the outdoors more accessible for individuals and families alike through equipping them with timeless, durable products, Zappos’ initial rollout includes the iconic L.L.Bean Boot which is available on Zappos.com starting today. Customers looking for a comfy shoe to relax in post-adventure will be excited to know that The Wicked Good Slipper – one of L.L.Bean’s top-selling items – will be among the first L.L.Bean products to be available on Zappos.com this week. Throughout the month of October and beyond, Zappos will continue to release a diverse selection of L.L.Bean products including outerwear, flannels, fleece, and more. Each option comes in a variety of styles and sizes for men, women, and children.

“Having 108 years of quality products and incredible customer centricity under your belt is no small feat, we have great respect for the enduring legacy L.L.Bean has created,” said Karlyn Mattson, General Manager of Merchandise Strategy at Zappos. “We are such fans, and we know our customers are too. They’ve been wanting L.L.Bean to join the Zappos family, and we’re excited to let them know we heard them – and the L.L.Bean love is mutual!”

L.L.Bean’s new wholesale partnerships are part of the company’s omnichannel growth strategy to make its iconic footwear, gear, apparel, and outerwear more accessible to customers online and in partner retail locations across the country. This approach enables more individuals to experience the well-known, durable products that the heritage brand is known for.

“Through our wholesale partnership with Zappos – a company also known for its superior customer service – we will be able to share our most iconic products with their loyal fanbase, helping even more people benefit from time in the outdoors,” said Bryson Hopkins, Chief Merchandising Officer at L.L.Bean.

To learn more about the brand partnership and browse reliable products currently available for purchase, visit zappos.com/e/the-find/llbean-bean-boot.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In the past five years, L.L.Bean has donated over $6 million toward conservation and land stewardship. L.L.Bean operates 54 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Pinterest , and Instagram .

