Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate your organization and reach at the 2020 First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) Virtual Celebration with exclusive media and advertising opportunities through Indigenous Health Today!

We will also acknowledge the contribution of individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of celebrating ALL health workers across the country for their tremendous contributions during these difficult times.

The FNHMA Virtual Celebration on November 4th will prove to be one of the country’s largest Indigenous outreach campaigns of 2020. Take this opportunity to showcase your support to health professionals across the Nation. FNHMA will be thanking, honouring and celebrating all health workers and NEWLY Certified First Nations Health Managers (CFNHM) during a virtual celebration on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 on www.IHtoday.ca (IHT) from 1:00pm – 4:00pm, EST. Support our communities and health care workers across the country by signing up today as a sponsor!

FNHMA has proven through its achievements of the past ten years that it is the leader in developing solutions and generating positive results for First Nation Communities across the country in health. From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, FNHMA became the leading national First Nation organization providing reliable information and support for health managers, government offices, national and regional First Nation groups and communities.

FNHMA is at the frontier of providing leadership in First Nations health management activities by developing and promoting quality standards, practices, research, certification, networking and professional development to expand capacity for their members and First Nations communities. This event and exclusive marketing experience has made the shift to virtual with the help of the technologies that Indigenous Health Today utilizes every day to connect and engage the public on Indigenous health related matters across the nation.

To make this the best experience possible for your organization, with lasting results, we have put together exclusive packages that will give you sustained visibility and create connections during the event. All packages have been enhanced with the following digital marketing benefits that will promote the support of your organization for the FNHMA Virtual Celebration with IHT’s 15,000+ Indigenous community and business leaders, 600+ First Nation communities, and the nationwide online community of health professionals.

With thousands of PSA and paid radio spots on over 100 radio and television stations, major print ads on key Indigenous print outlets, digital support from all media partners that includes the use of web banners, digital posters for social media use and a substantial number of TV PSA /paid ads on APTN nationally.

This advertising combined with simulcasts via FNHMA’s media partner's Facebook pages and rebroadcasts on those stations will deliver an unprecedented reach to a targeted Indigenous audience while also appealing to a mainstream audience.

Included and exclusive to the event, the marketing plan includes a PR campaign to Indigenous and mainstream media designed to create significant awareness for the Celebration and to achieve numerous national media interviews done by FNHMA CEO, Marion Crowe.

Key media outlets you will gain coverage on:

APTN – National TV network | NCI Radio network - 56 stations in Manitoba | MBC Radio - 69 stations in Saskatchewan and Quebec | CKLB FM – Yellowknife | Windspeaker radio (CFWE, CJWE) – Alberta | ELMNT FM - Ottawa/Toronto | Wolf 95.7 – Fredericton | Alberta Native News | Mi’q Mak Maliseet News – Eastern Canada | Eagle Feather News – Saskatchewan | Nation News – Quebec | Wawatay News – Northern Ontario | First Nations Drum – BC and Eastern issues | NNSL - News North |

These media partners and other secondary Indigenous outlets are committed to run PSA’s, to use the banners/posters, to post and link to the live stream.

About FNHMA

The FNHMA provides leadership in First Nations health management activities by developing and promoting quality standards, practices, research, certification, networking and professional development to expand capacity for our members and First Nations communities.

For more information on the Virtual Celebration go to www.fnhma.ca

For sponsor opportunities email George Rogerson at: conference@fnhma.ca or call: 1-866-775-1816

For media requests with FNHMA, CEO Marion Crowe please contact Kelsey Thompson, Executive Coordinator at Kelsey.Thompson@fnhma.ca

