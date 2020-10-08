ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations look to graduate from traditional RPA tools and expand into more scalable Intelligent Automation platforms, Jacada continues to differentiate with its unique customer service automation offering. With a laser sharp focus on delivering end-to-end call center automation solutions powered by RPA, this latest announcement by Everest Group puts Jacada in a league of their own as the only vendor to be recognized in both RPA and IVA PEAK Matrix 2020 reviews.



Everest Group’s latest research acknowledges Jacada’s strength in providing an end-to-end intelligent automation platform. Focusing on the customer experience side of the business with RPA (unattended, attended, and human-in-the-loop modes), Jacada enables end-to-end customer service automation solutions for both self-service and agent assisted interactions.

“Jacada’s product development and go-to-market strategy is focused on automating customer service operations,” said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director, Everest Group. “It is a pioneer in delivering unified RPA and conversational AI capabilities and has a differentiated value proposition for organizations looking to automate and optimize processes across the customer service value chain.”

RPA in 2020 has seen its share of acquisitions as the market pushes for more than stand-alone RPA capabilities. Complementary use of AI and RPA are opening up more use cases for organizations as they work to expand their automation footprint. Customer Service use cases are also on the rise as the global pandemic has brought a new sense of urgency to digital adoption agendas.

“The customer experience automation space is exciting right now as back office RPA vendors scramble to message their way out of years of scale challenges, false starts, and limited automation pipelines,” explains Scott Merritt, Global Head of Automation for Jacada. “As a result, all RPA roads seem to be migrating into the customer service space in search of the holy automation grail but it’s a complex space that demands tenure and tested solutions. As one of those pressure tested vendors for the past two decades, we are extremely proud to hold this unique status with Everest Group for both RPA and IVA and look forward to the new attention it brings to our story and our customers.”

This recent accomplishment for Jacada comes on the heels of being named a Major Contender in the IVA 2020 annual report, – Technology Vendor Landscape With Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment, also by Everest Group. These recognitions along with Jacada’s placement in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrants for Workforce Engagement Management and Robotic Process Automation provide further evidence of how Jacada is seen as a trailblazer in the customer service automation space.

Download your Jacada in focus copy of Everest Group’s “Robotic Process Automation – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.”

About Jacada

Jacada is a global leader in customer service automation delivering intelligent self-service and workforce engagement management solutions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s contact center solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance, and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA. With our low-code automation and AI hub, we create a collaborative experience between customers, employees, and robots.

For press inquiries, contact Scott Merritt via phone at 770-361-5900 or email at smerritt@jacada.com.