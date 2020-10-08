



AB Linas Agro Group updates the dates of announcement and convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the publication date of the audited annual information for the financial year 2019/2020:







October 23, 2020 Notice on General Meeting of Shareholders

November 16, 2020 Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders

November 16, 2020 Audited annual information for the 2019/2020 financial year

November 30, 2020 Interim unaudited 3 months financial results of the financial year 2020/2021





Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt



