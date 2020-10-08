New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Tools Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095409/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on power tools market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for from DIY projects and technological innovation accelerating replacement demand. In addition, growing demand for from DIY projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power tools market in US market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The power tools market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Electric

• Pneumatic

• Others



By End-user

• Professional

• Consumer



This study identifies the steady growth of major end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the power tools market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our power tools market in US covers the following areas:

• Power tools market in US sizing

• Power tools market in US forecast

• Power tools market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095409/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001