BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). We recently announced the launch of a new division – Commercial – and have since experienced growth in this sector that includes, but is not limited to, aviation, police, fire and rescue departments, and emergency community/city preparedness.



Since its launch just a few months ago, TOMI has accrued dozens of new customers within the Commercial division, with interest rapidly growing and providing great feedback. Two such customers that have integrated SteraMist into their disinfection/safety protocols are the fire and rescue operations of Chester Fire Bureau in Chester, PA and the fire rescue and police stations located on the airport grounds at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Both of these enterprises share some commonality in their requirements for disinfection and SteraMist has been proven to perfectly fit their first responder needs.

As Commissioner Rigby of the Chester Fire Bureau stated, “The most important consideration we have is the safety of our citizens and employees, especially our police officers and firefighters who have been on the front line of this pandemic alongside the amazing paramedics and EMTs. We did not want just “good” decontamination equipment…we wanted the “best” equipment available to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep our people as safe as possible.”

Furthermore, attributes such as ease-of-use, delivery time, and the non-corrosive nature of SteraMist’s ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) all came into consideration in making the decision to move forward with SteraMist as a disinfection partner. Rescue operations are fast by nature, and SteraMist offers a solution to allow for a quick turnaround of emergency vehicles for continual, uninterrupted operations.

Steve Listerman, Fire Chief at CVG Airport, stated that he uses SteraMist to “decontaminate key equipment such as radios, cardiac monitors, and delicate electronic dispatch control panels. Having the ability to disinfect sensitive equipment without damage was a huge advantage for the department.”

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer, TOMI, stated that, “The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is just one example of a customer who utilized the technology in one area of their business to great effect, and then decided to implement the disinfection solution to other operation areas as well. CVG started SteraMist disinfection in their fire and rescue departments before quickly expanding to multiple areas of their business operations. TOMI foresees many of its Commercial clients implementing SteraMist into multiple areas of their business operations because of the versatility the technology has to offer.”

