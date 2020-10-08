Arlington, VA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NEA states that by 2025, one in four students will be an emergent bilingual, also known as an English language learner. To help educators to support the unique learning needs of this student population, Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) and Lexia Learning will be hosting Emergent Bilingual Week, October 19-23. The five-day event will consist of a series of webinars and question-and-answer sessions that explore important aspects of supporting emergent bilingual students, including remote learning. During the week, Rosetta Stone will also recognize the Emergent Bilingual Educator of the Year and other honorees.

“Bilingualism is a benefit, as students who can speak more than one language have demonstrated advantages in awareness of language, communication skills, memory, decision-making, and analytical skills,” said José Viana, Senior Advisor, Education Partnerships for Rosetta Stone Education. “We believe this webinar series will provide educators with the information and resources they need to better support their emergent bilingual students.”

Each webinar will take place at 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. EST.

October 19, 2020

Improving Emergent Bilinguals’ Outcomes with Culturally Responsive Teaching

Presenter: Maya Goodall, M.Ed., M.A., Senior Director of EL Curriculum, Rosetta Stone Education

Attendees will review six characteristics of culturally responsive teaching as well as strategies they can apply to their own classrooms.

October 20, 2020

Rosetta Stone® English: A New Product Overview and Panel

Presenters:

Maya Goodall, M.Ed., M.A., Senior Director of EL Curriculum, Rosetta Stone Education

Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer, Lexia Learning and Rosetta Stone Education

Hilary White, Director of Product Management, Lexia Learning

Attendees can find out about Rosetta Stone Education’s new emergent bilingual solution, Rosetta Stone English, and what makes it a game changer. Presenters will show how it can help ensure the success of emergent bilingual students in grades K–6.

October 21, 2020

Rosetta Stone English Customer Spotlight: Helping Emergent Bilinguals

Presenters:

Amira Aljbar, District Success Manager of Literacy and Language, Rosetta Stone Education

Rhaiza Sarkan-Del Toro, ESOL Resource Teacher, Henderson Hammock Charter School

Attendees will hear a firsthand account of how Rosetta Stone English helped educators at a K–8 charter school in Tampa, FL, support their younger ESOL, or emergent bilingual, students during remote learning.

October 22, 2020

Our New Reality: How to Run a Language Learning Class Remotely

Presenters:

Melanie Rogers, Training Team Lead, Rosetta Stone Education

Amira Aljbar, District Success Manager of Literacy and Language, Rosetta Stone Education

Attendees will learn how to implement Rosetta Stone® Foundations for English, which is designed for grades 7–12, and Rosetta Stone English, which is designed for grades K–6, in a remote learning environment.

October 23, 2020

Remote Learning and Equity: A Solution for All

Presenters:

Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer, Lexia Learning and Rosetta Stone Education

José Viana, Senior Advisor of Educational Partnership, Rosetta Stone Education

While remote teaching presents a number of challenges, one that needs particular attention is educational equity. Attendees will learn strategies to help them better address the needs of all students and ensure that all are set up for success.

For more information on Emergent Bilingual Week and to register for the webinars, visit https://education.rosettastone.com/emergent-bilingual-week

