Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce recognition of its top female marketing executives. Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing has been named to NJBIZ’s 2020 Best 50 Women in Business list. Stacey Sujeebun, Marketing Communications Director, has earned a place on this year’s NJBIZ 40 Under 40 list.

“I have the great honor of working closely with these two strong women leaders who consistently go a step further, challenge the status quo and improve results. Their expertise in sales and marketing, combined with strong management of U.S. and global teams drive sales of our products, solutions and services,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO Konica Minolta. “Kay and Stacey are absolute powerhouses and we are extremely fortunate to have them on our team. My sincere congratulations to these highly respected leaders for this well-deserved recognition.”

Individuals recognized in NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business program lead the Garden State’s enterprise environment as decision-makers, trendsetters and forward thinkers. Following an open nomination process, a panel of independent judges selected the 2020 Best 50 Women in Business winners using a points system to rate submissions.

Through digital transformation, a focus on customer experience, marketing communications and channel management, Kay Fernandez works to improve the value Konica Minolta delivers to customers, partners and employees. Fernandez led the development of the first mobile app in the industry, bringing a mobile-first approach to clients, allowing them to access data on their fleets of devices, initiate a service call and order supplies. Most recently, Fernandez was appointed to serve in the global digital transformation branding division for Konica Minolta Worldwide.

In 2015, Kay established Konica Minolta’s Step Forward Program to inspire women in professional excellence. The inclusive monthly program encourages the advancement of women through leadership development and an open forum for both male and female employees to share experiences and best practices. Fernandez was an integral part of the Ramsey, NJ campus expansion in 2017, which served to create career opportunities, stimulate business growth and support local communities. In 2019, alongside other Konica Minolta executives, she began working on the recently completed Customer Engagement Center (CEC) on campus. The 18,000 square-foot facility showcases Konica Minolta’s workplace of the future technology solutions and print production and embellishment equipment, allowing current clients and prospects to engage with production print experts and experience live product demonstrations.

Each year, NJBIZ also recognizes the best and the brightest of the Garden State’s next generation of business leaders with its 40 Under 40 Awards. Honorees are chosen by an independent panel of judges following an open nomination process.

Sujeebun was included on the esteemed list for her results driving innovation through new and disruptive marketing communications across a multitude of territories. A true marketing pioneer with a knack for developing and delivering campaigns and events that showcase brands in the best light and show the company’s unique value, Sujeebun oversees all strategic brand management programs, go-to-market preparation and marketing promotional activities across key areas, including integrated campaigns, PR, sports marketing, events/tradeshows, CSR and creative services. She also led the development of Konica Minolta UK's vertical marketing strategy and ECM business launch.

Sujeebun is responsible for successfully repositioning the organization’s reputation to make way for a new and disruptive IT product category. She is most well-known at the company for executing a lengthy transformative brand development program for the Workplace Hub category. The product was unveiled at an international event in Berlin and was the first global product release of this nature in Konica Minolta’s history. The event reinforced Konica Minolta as a thought leader within the future of work discussion, and continues to inspire all events and campaign activities across Konica Minolta globally.

In 2018, Stacey also took on marketing for All Covered, Konica Minolta’s IT services division, continuing to propel Konica Minolta’s emerging IT brand reputation from a company that provides printers. Since then, All Covered continues to establish its dominance as an industry leader, winning dozens of awards and gaining significant traction in the media.

