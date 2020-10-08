New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Sensing UAV Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466898/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on remote sensing UAV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload, the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems, and preference for integrated C4ISR system. In addition, increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The remote sensing UAV market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense and commercial

• Civil



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the importance of 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the remote sensing UAV market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of alternative energy sources, and rising use of composite-based UAV landing gears will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our remote sensing UAV market covers the following areas:

• Remote sensing UAV market sizing

• Remote sensing UAV market forecast

• Remote sensing UAV market industry analysis





