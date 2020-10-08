AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), announced today that its CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, will be presenting at the annual Method Park Process Insights USA virtual event, Oct. 13-15, 2020. Krueger will share his insights into the growing role of PLE in helping to design, deliver and manage variation across complex product lines.



“Product lines are ubiquitous and almost every engineering organization builds at least one, yet, most systems engineering practices are designed to address only a single system,” said Krueger. “This staggering mismatch, and the inability of traditional practices to handle complex variation management, causes profound economic, quality and efficiency issues. During Method Park Process Insights, I’m looking forward to discussing how Feature-based PLE overcomes these issues by providing one unified solution for managing variation based on features, from software to electrical and mechanical domains. I will also provide insight into Feature-based PLE processes and the unique roles and governance structures.”

During the event, BigLever also will be virtually showcasing its industry-standard Gears Product Line Engineering Tool and Lifecycle Framework*, which provides a common set of PLE concepts and constructs to allow engineering processes to flow cleanly and efficiently across the full lifecycle — from requirements to design, implementation, testing, delivery, maintenance and evolution.

Presentation details:

Presentation: “Nobody Builds Just One: Why Do Your Processes?” Presenter: Dr. Charles Krueger, CEO, BigLever Software Date/Session: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, 1:15-1:45 p.m. ET



The virtual showcase will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Thursday, Oct. 15, from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. ET and 3:00-3:30 p.m. ET each day.

About Method Park Process Insights Virtual Event

Going fully virtual in 2020, Method Park Process Insights USA: The Engineering Excellence Network provides the opportunity for process-minded individuals to discuss the upcoming challenges of “the new normal”: a new world, where streamlined processes will be mission-critical for the success of product development. The event will cover all aspects of engineering process management: from strategy over methods to tools and best practices.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever’s PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com.

* Gears Product Line Engineering Tool and Lifecycle Framework* is a trademark of BigLever Software, Inc.

