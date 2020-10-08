Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 7 October 2020 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 97.21 pence (including accrued income).
Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
St Heller, JERSEY