Pune, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Recent Product Approvals by Regulatory Agencies to Bode Well for the Overall Market

The spate of recent regulatory approvals for the immunology products is anticipated to contribute to the overall positive growth of the market. For instance, the recent regulatory approval and the subsequent launch of TREMFYA (Guselkumab) by Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), is expected to lead to better outcome for the patients.

TREMFYA (Guselkumab) was launched for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, a seriously debilitating immunological disorder. TREMFYA is the only biologic approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, that selectively blocks the interleukin (IL)-23, leading to a vast improvement in the symptoms of the patient.

Apart from being one of the emerging drugs of the immunology market, Fortune Business Insights predicts that Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) latest product offering will have a positive impact on the global immunology market in the forthcoming years.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

AbbVie Gains FDA Approval of SKYRIZI; Product to Witness High Demand in No Time

The global immunology market has gained impetus from the availability of several regulatory approved drugs. The approval of new drugs and the trends of improvements in clinical efficiencies will bode well for the global immunology market. In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI’.

The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy. The drug is likely to gain huge popularity among healthcare professionals and its high clinical efficacy will fuel the demand in the coming years.

Besides product launches and drug approvals, Fortune Business Insights assesses several other factors that have made significant growth contributions to the global immunology market. Companies are encouraged by the growing usage approvals by regulatory authorities across the world. Several company mergers and acquisitions have also accounted for growth of the global immunology market.





List of Global Immunology Market Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

ALLERGAN

Other Prominent Players





Global Immunology Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

• Monoclonal antibody (mAb)

• Fusion Proteins

• Immunosuppressants

• Polyclonal antibody (pAb)

• Others

By Disease Indication

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Psoriatic Arthritis

• Plaque Psoriasis

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S., and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





