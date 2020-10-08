CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of a holiday season made difficult by restricted travel and social distancing, Hickory Farms will offer dozens of delicious options in its 2020 Holiday Gift Collection that can easily be purchased from the comfort of home. As America’s favorite food gift retailer, the brand has expanded options to help those looking to spread love and cheer to family, friends and colleagues near and far.
The brand new Hickory Farms 2020 Holiday Gift Collection launching today includes over 60 new products and gift options that are perfect for anyone on your holiday list. From the Frosty Snowman Gift Tower to the Holly Jolly Holiday Wine Gift Basket, the holiday gifts are filled with signature meats, cheeses and savory spreads along with premium wines, chocolates, and gourmet snacks. The festive packaging and delightful gift towers would surely make Santa proud.
“After so many of us have been apart this year due to circumstances out of our control, the Hickory Farms family felt it was important to create a collection that promoted holiday cheer and a sense of closeness,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We want families and friends to feel connected this holiday season, even though they may be apart, and we hope our holiday collection will do just that.”
Holiday Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms
Throughout the holiday season, Hickory Farms will be offering deals including free shipping, flash sales and buy one, receive another 50% off. Make sure to follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.
To check out the entire Holiday 2020 collection from Hickory Farms, visit https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/christmas/.
*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines) are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com
ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC
Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram; Facebook; Pinterest; or Twitter.
