Factors such as high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in emerging nations damage the growth of the market.



Additionally,increasing R&Dactivities and product launches and growing focus on remote patient monitoring are likely to fuel the growth of the patient temperature monitoring market during the forecast period.

Patient temperature monitoring deals with keeping an eye on temperature variations in the patients.Rise in temperature in commonly observed indication during viral infection or any other critical health related condition.



Hence, it is an important aspect for disease diagnosis.There are several products available in the market as per requirement.



With the advent of technological advancements, the temperature monitoring is gradually shifting towards remote patient temperature monitoring.

Variation in patient body temperature is a reaction to disease-specific stimuli.Human body regulates its normal temperature to support the body’s own defense mechanism.



Additionally, other clinical indications of temperature monitoring such as hypothermia or hyperthermia, infection existence, and analysis of antimicrobial treatments represent significant importance of continuous temperature monitoring. These benefits are expected to accelerate the adoption of thermometers during the forecast period.

Majority of the population in developed and developing countries is undergoing rapid shift from conventional care to preventive care.Healthcare institutions and people are implementing the concept of preventive care and holistic wellness approach to treat health-related conditions.



This novel concept of preventive care includes planned doctor visits, immunizations, medications, and screenings.Continuous patient temperature monitoring is one of the important aspects in preventive care.



Further, government authorities focus on implementing these preventive measures to prevent or minimize the occurrence of disease. Such rising emphasis on preventive care and continuous temperature monitoring are extensively projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely affected the tourism industry, lead to supply chain disruptions and problems posed by the shortage of healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries.COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have short- and long-term impacts in the region.



In order to fulfil the demand for thermometers, many new manufacturers are entering into the market to grab the opportunity.For instance, in May 2020, Modish Care, a new company launched by Modish Tradex Private Limited introduced a new COVID-19 fighting kit in India which comprises protective kits and temperature monitoring devices.



Further, growing number of product introductions and collaborations are also projected to offer substantial growth for China patient temperature monitoring market.

Based on product, the patient temperature monitoring market is further segmented into handheld temperature monitoring devices, table-top temperature monitoring devices, invasive temperature monitoring devices, smart temperature monitoring patches, and wearable continuous monitoring sensors.The table-top temperature monitoring devices segment is further sub segmented into non-invasive vital signs monitoring devices and continuous core body temperature monitoring.



The handheld temperature monitoring devices product segment is further categorized into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, and mercury thermometers.In 2019, the handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of handheld devices due to superior patient convenience and product availability.

A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the Asia PacificPatient temperature monitoring market report World Health Organization (WHO), International Diabetes Federation (IDF),National Health Commission (NHC), Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and others.

