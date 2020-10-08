New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial I/O Modules Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377708/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial i/o modules market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the developments in power grid projects, adaptation of distributed I/O systems and growing demand for compact I/O modules. In addition, developments in power grid projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial i/o modules market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The industrial i/o modules market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PLC I/O

• DCS I/O

• Industrial PC I/O



By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies emerging fuzzy logic modules in programmable controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial i/o modules market growth during the next few years. Also, continued development of smart factories and adoption of wireless I/O modules gaining prominence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial i/o modules market covers the following areas:

• Industrial i/o modules market sizing

• Industrial i/o modules market forecast

• Industrial i/o modules market industry analysis





