PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhaga is planning a 3rd edition of the popular Book 18 specification for outdoor luminaires, that will allow for architectures combining an ANSI C136.41 dimming receptacle with a Zhaga receptacle. Book 18 Ed. 3.0 will enable Zhaga-D4i certification of hybrid luminaires as well as control devices with an ANSI interface in addition to the certifications already offered by Book 18 Ed. 2.0.



Zhaga introduced Book 18 Ed. 2.0 in November 2019 with the aim to create an interoperable system of an outdoor luminaire and sensing/communication modules, by defining the mechanical interface, the communication protocol and allowable power budgets. Book 18 Ed. 2.0 is based on a liaison between the Zhaga Consortium and the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance, the owners of the DALI-2 lighting protocol. Certified products can bear the Zhaga-D4i logo.

The solution is not only designed to allow devices from different manufacturers to connect to luminaires from different manufacturers, but also to simplify the specification process. Specifiers, from a municipality or a utility, now only need to specify luminaires and control devices that are Zhaga-D4i certified and marked to know they will operate together.

While multiple manufacturers offer Zhaga-D4i certified luminaires and tender specifications are appearing that request such products, Zhaga is observing additional market needs for hybrid luminaires that have both the “Zhaga connector” and an “ANSI receptacle”. These hybrid luminaires enable use cases that require the energy metering in a device to be calibrated on a regular basis, a process not supported in the current Book 18 Ed. 2.0, and devices that need more power than currently available through Book 18 Ed. 2.0. The hybrid solution also better fits established control practices in some regions. The hybrid solution still offers the sensing use cases based on the Zhaga socket, that can also be positioned underneath a luminaire, and maintains the interoperability promise of Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0.

Zhaga sees Book 18 and the liaison with the DiiA as enabling smart cities by creating a platform that connects luminaires, drivers, control & communication devices and sensor input nodes. If you will; becoming the backbone of the smart city. Adding the ANSI interface gives this ecosystem further flexibility, allowing designers and specifiers options that will best suit their region of world and local compliance needs.

For further information, please contact Axel Baschnagel, Marketing Communications, marcom@zhagastandard.org.



About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers), connectors and sensor and/or wireless communication modules. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.