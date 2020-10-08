WALL, N.J., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the U.S. General Services Agency (GSA), which provides centralized procurement for the federal government, selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM solution to deliver flexible, secure and compliant two-factor authentication for a public facing central communication application.

The Office of GSA Information Technology (OGIT) administers a publicly accessible electronic mailing list environment and has a security requirement to enforce two-factor authentication for users who log in to the Listserv web interface. By leveraging the PortalGuard IAM platform and its extensive experience working with legacy software applications, the BIO-key team provided a more efficient enrollment and credential management process for the Listserv environment. Listserv users will be prompted to enroll a second form of authentication using one of fifteen authentication options supported by PortalGuard, including finger and voice biometrics, SMS PINs, tokens, mobile authenticators, push authentication and smart cards.

“We are honored to partner with the GSA to support their security initiative for this important public facing communication application,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key. “Stringent security compliance requirements are mandatory for all government agencies because of the nature of the information and data that is entrusted to them. In this case, we enhanced their legacy Listserv application to provide secure, frictionless two-factor authentication with self-service capabilities for all end-users.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

