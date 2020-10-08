New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351768/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives and growing requirement for packaged food and beverage. In addition, industrial adhesives replacing mechanical fasteners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial adhesives market analysis includes technology segment, end-user segment, and geographical landscapes



The industrial adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Water-based adhesives

• Solvent-based adhesives

• Hot melt adhesives

• Reactive adhesives



By End-user

• Building and woodworking

• Packaging

• Transportation

• Pressure-sensitive products

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the Rise in demand for lightweight and low carbon emission vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial adhesives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Industrial adhesives market sizing

• Industrial adhesives market forecast

• Industrial adhesives market industry analysis





